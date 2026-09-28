Nimisha Thakuria death: Ashiq Ali produced in court as police probe gang rape, murder allegations

Ashiq Ali, who was taken into custody in connection with the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was produced before a court in Guwahati on September 28 as police continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ali, who was reportedly in a relationship with Nimisha, was taken into custody on Saturday after the incident came to light. Police sources said investigators are examining his role and questioning him as part of the probe.

Police have also detained another person, identified as Mitu Ali, for questioning. Sources said Ali allegedly facilitated the stay of Nimisha and Ali at the homestay where the student was later found unconscious.

Investigators have reportedly recovered several pieces of evidence, including material from mobile phones, and are examining the sequence of events leading up to Nimisha's death.

According to information emerging from the investigation, Nimisha and Ali had checked into a homestay in Guwahati on the night of September 25. Nimisha reportedly left home around 5 pm that day, telling her family that she was going to attend a birthday party with friends.

She later informed her mother that she would be late and would stay at a friend's hostel.

Another student of Sociology from Gauhati University was also reportedly present at the homestay on the night of September 25-26.

Nimisha was found unconscious at the homestay on the morning of September 26. She was initially taken to a nearby health facility and subsequently referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

Father alleges gang rape, murder

Nimisha's father has alleged that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered, and claimed that her body showed signs of assault.

According to her father, Nimisha had left home around 5 pm on September 25, saying she was going to a birthday party. When she did not return, the family became concerned.

He said Nimisha had called her mother later in the evening and told her that she would be staying at a friend's place because she would be late.

The family subsequently began searching for her and approached police after they were unable to locate her, he alleged.

The allegations made by Nimisha's father have not yet been established by police.

Ashiq's mother says couple knew each other for five years

Meanwhile, the mother of Ashiq Ali told News Live that her son and Nimisha had known each other and were in a relationship for around five years.

She claimed that Nimisha had visited their home in Guwahati on several occasions and that the families were aware of their relationship.

Another woman, identified as Ashiq's mother, also alleged that Nimisha and Ashiq had stayed together previously and claimed that her son consumed drugs.

A friend of Ashiq also told News Live that many people in Guwahati were aware of the couple's long-standing relationship.

The friend said that if Ashiq is found guilty, he should face the law, and that anyone else found involved in the alleged gang rape should also face legal consequences.

Police verify allegations

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Bolin Deuri said police are investigating the case and are verifying the allegations made by Nimisha's family, including the claims of gang rape and murder.

Police are also examining the circumstances in which Nimisha and Ashiq stayed at the homestay, their movements before the incident and other available evidence.

The post-mortem findings and forensic evidence are expected to provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death.