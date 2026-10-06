Nimisha Thakuria death case: Murder accused Ashik Ali injured in police firing after alleged escape attempt

Ashik Ali, an accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was shot in the knee by police during an operation in Dharapur in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6 after he allegedly attempted to escape from custody, officials said.

Ali was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment following the incident. The police firing occurred on the day his eight-day police custody was scheduled to end and he was due to be produced before a court.

Ali has been accused of involvement in the death of 21-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, whose body was recovered from a homestay in Guwahati on September 25. Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University, was a resident of Dharapur under the Azara police station area.

Her body was found at Rudra’s Kitchen Homestay late Friday night, following which police reached the location and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deori had earlier said Ali claimed that Nimisha had died by suicide after hanging herself. Police, however, said the claim was yet to be verified and that investigators were examining all possible angles.

"We have apprehended the accused, and he is in police custody, and we are questioning him. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and we can get more information later," Deori had told reporters.

Responding to Ali's account of Nimisha's death, Deori said investigators would not accept the claim without verification.

"According to the accused, the girl hanged herself, but whether that's the truth, we will have to see. We will not believe anything; we will investigate every angle," he said.

Police said Ali had acknowledged being in a relationship with Nimisha. Investigators are examining the circumstances in which the two met, the events preceding Nimisha being found unconscious at the homestay and the injuries recorded during the inquest.

The investigation into Nimisha's death is underway.