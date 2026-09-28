Nimisha Thakuria death: Police confirm violence at Garal homestay, examine sexual assault angle

Police have revealed fresh details in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, saying she and Ashik Ali had stayed at a homestay in Garal on the night of September 25 and that an altercation between the two allegedly turned violent.

According to police, Nimisha and Ashik entered Rudra's Kitchen homestay in Garal on the night of September 25. Investigators said the two had reportedly stayed at the homestay earlier as well.

Police said the homestay had allegedly allowed guests to stay without maintaining sufficient documentation and proper records. The premises have since been sealed as part of the investigation.

Investigators also traced the purchase of alcohol by Nimisha and Ashik before they went to the homestay. Police said the two purchased alcohol themselves from a wine shop identified as Nirban and consumed it later.

Police confirm altercation and injuries

Police said an altercation took place between Nimisha and Ashik inside the homestay, during which violence allegedly occurred.

According to investigators, Nimisha subsequently contacted her mother and informed her about the incident. Police are also examining the allegation that she told her mother during a phone call at around 2 am that she was being “tortured”.

Police said Nimisha was later taken to a medical facility in Garal and referred for further treatment, but she was subsequently declared dead.

Investigators said injury marks were found on Nimisha's body, including injuries around her face and nose. Police said the exact circumstances behind the injuries are still being established.

Sexual assault angle under investigation

Police have also confirmed that the allegation of sexual assault before Nimisha's death is being investigated.

Officials said the investigation is examining whether any sexual assault occurred and are assessing the injuries found on her body along with other available evidence.

The allegation has not been established as fact, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death.

Following her death, Nimisha's family lodged an FIR, after which police registered a case and produced Ashik Ali before a court. Police have sought 14 days' custody/remand of Ashik, with the court to decide the duration.

Homestay records under scanner

The homestay's record-keeping has also come under the police scanner.

Investigators said the establishment had a guest register but allegedly failed to maintain proper records of previous guests as well. Police said action would be taken over the alleged irregularities.

A homestay staffer, Nitu Ali, a resident of Baihata Chariali, was detained for questioning over allegations that she supplied alcohol to Nimisha and Ashik on September 25.

Police examine drug-related allegations

Police are also examining allegations received from local residents regarding Ashik's alleged links with people involved in drug peddling.

According to police, some locals claimed that Ashik was associated with people allegedly involved in drug peddling and had accompanied a person linked to a suspected drug peddler who later died in Shillong.

Police said these allegations are also being examined as part of the wider investigation and have not been established at this stage.

Ashik Ali has been arrested in connection with the case, while investigators continue to examine the events inside the homestay, the circumstances leading to Nimisha's death and the allegations raised by her family and local residents.