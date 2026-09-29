Nimisha Thakuria murder case: Man linked to case detained for questioning

Guwahati Police has detained Rupam Saikia, whose name has surfaced in connection with the death of 22-year-old student Nimisha Thakuria, for questioning.

According to police sources, Saikia was allegedly present with Nimisha and Ashiq on the night of the incident and had consumed alcohol with them.

Police are currently questioning Saikia to ascertain the sequence of events and his possible connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Mintu Ali, an employee of the homestay where the incident allegedly took place, has been arrested on charges of attempting to conceal evidence.

The investigation is underway, with police examining the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death and the roles of those present at the homestay on the night of the incident.