‘Nimisha’s family knew about their relationship’: Ashiq Ali’s mother speaks out

As the investigation into the death of 21-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria continues, Ashiq Ali’s mother has spoken about the couple’s alleged five-year relationship, claiming that Nimisha’s family was aware of their relationship and that the two had travelled together on several occasions.

Speaking about the case, Ashiq’s mother said the families knew about the relationship and claimed that Nimisha had visited their home in Garigaon several times, including during Eid celebrations. She also said the couple had travelled to Shillong together and stayed there for four to five days.

“They loved each other a lot,” she said, questioning why her family was being blamed. She also claimed that Ashiq was a painter and that the family depended on daily-wage labour to make ends meet.

Questioning the allegations against her son, Ashiq’s mother said that if he were responsible for Nimisha’s death, she wanted to know why he had not fled the scene and had instead remained beside her. Her remarks reflect the family’s position as the case remains under investigation.

Nimisha, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and a resident of Dharapur under Azara Police Station, was found dead at Rudra’s Kitchen Homestay in Guwahati late on September 25. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ashiq Ali, who was reportedly in a relationship with Nimisha, has been named as an accused in connection with the case. The exact cause of death and the circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been officially established.