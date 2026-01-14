Nine Amrit Bharat Express trains to be introduced soon from Bengal, Assam

The new year is shaping up as a significant milestone for Indian Railways, with a renewed push to improve the rail travel experience for both ordinary and long-distance passengers.

Blending affordability with comfort, Indian Railways is set to introduce nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Assam and West Bengal, expanding the network of modern, non-AC long-distance services aimed squarely at the common traveller.

These new services will enhance connectivity from the eastern and northeastern regions to major parts of the country, passing through densely populated states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and extending to far-off destinations in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The expansion is expected to ease mounting demand for long-distance rail travel while offering a more comfortable and reliable journey at a cost that remains within reach for millions.

Nearly two centuries after India’s first train journey, Indian Railways has steadily transformed rail mobility, ensuring that comfort and convenience are no longer limited to premium travellers. Through sustained investment in passenger-friendly services, the railways have sought to combine reliability, safety and improved amenities with affordability, particularly for those who depend on trains for work, education and family travel.

In this context, the Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a key initiative. Introduced as part of the Amrit Kaal vision, these trains offer non-AC sleeper-class long-distance travel at a fare of around ₹500 per thousand kilometres, with proportionately lower fares for shorter distances. Importantly, the pricing structure is transparent and free from dynamic fare fluctuations, making it predictable and accessible for everyday passengers.

Since the launch of the first Amrit Bharat Express in December 2023, 30 such trains have become operational across the country. With the addition of nine more services in the coming days, Indian Railways will further strengthen rail links between the eastern, northeastern, southern, western and central regions of India.

The new services include trains connecting Guwahati’s Kamakhya station with Rohtak, Dibrugarh with Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, and multiple long-haul routes from New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. Additional services will link Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Panvel, while Kolkata will gain new connections from Santragachi to Tambaram, from Howrah to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, and from Sealdah to Banaras.

Direct connectivity from New Jalpaiguri will link North Bengal with the southern tip of the country and with central Tamil Nadu, creating continuous rail corridors that cut across linguistic, cultural and economic regions. These routes are expected to become crucial lifelines for migrant workers, students, traders and families who regularly travel between eastern India and major educational, industrial and commercial centres in the south.

Similarly, services originating from Alipurduar will significantly improve access between the Dooars region and major metropolitan hubs in southern and western India. For geographically remote yet economically important regions, these trains are expected to play a vital role in improving access to employment opportunities, education, healthcare and markets.

Connectivity to Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai is also expected to support workforce mobility and student travel by directly linking eastern and northeastern states with major IT, manufacturing, education and commercial hubs. Routes passing through Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will further strengthen movement along the eastern corridor, benefiting industrial zones, coastal regions and pilgrimage centres.

Passengers travelling on the Amrit Bharat Express can expect modern amenities designed for long-distance comfort, including foldable snack tables, mobile and bottle holders, radium floor strips, improved seating and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing systems, fire suppression mechanisms and dedicated facilities for divyangjan passengers. Fast charging points and pantry cars add to the overall convenience.

By reimagining non-AC long-distance travel, the Amrit Bharat Express underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to inclusive modernisation. Rooted in the needs of the common passenger, the initiative demonstrates that improved design, indigenous technology and operational efficiency can deliver comfort and reliability at truly affordable fares, setting a new benchmark for passenger-centric rail travel in India.