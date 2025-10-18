Nine arrested in Baksa violence during shifting of Zubeen Garg case accused

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that erupted during the shifting of five accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case to Baksa district jail in Assam, police said on Saturday, October 18.

Several others involved have been identified, and a manhunt is underway for those still absconding, Baksa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ujjal Pratim Baruah added.

“We have arrested nine people so far. More have been identified. Some of the accused are absconding but we will apprehend them soon. We have taken this investigation very seriously, and a team is taking it forward. The media, local people, all are helping us,” the SSP said.

The violence broke out near Baksa jail on Wednesday after a Guwahati court remanded the five accused — NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya — to judicial custody. Protesters hurled stones at the vehicles transporting the accused and torched several other vehicles, injuring police personnel and media persons. Police responded with baton charges and tear gas to bring the situation under control.



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Following the unrest, internet and mobile data services in the district were suspended but were restored on Friday as the situation normalised. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure remain in force in Mushalpur town, where the jail is located, and adjoining areas. Security has been tightened around the jail.

SSP Baruah reassured the public, saying, “True fans of Garg have nothing to worry as those who incited the violence in the guise of being fans have been identified.”

Zubeen Garg had died while swimming in Singapore on September 19, during his visit to participate in the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).

In addition to the five held at Baksa jail, two others arrested in connection with the case — Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup (Metro) chief judicial magistrate on Friday and sent to Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID is currently probing the circumstances surrounding the singer-composer’s death.