Nine Bangladeshi nationals apprehended at New Bongaigaon railway station in Assam

Assam Police apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals at New Bongaigaon Railway Station during an operation based on information about their alleged arrival to purchase railway tickets, police said.

According to Bongaigaon SP, police, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at New Bongaigaon, launched an operation at the station following the information.

Six Bangladeshi nationals were initially apprehended near the railway ticket counter. Based on information obtained during preliminary questioning and subsequent searches in and around the railway station, three more members of the same group were apprehended.

All nine apprehended persons are male and are currently being interrogated and subjected to verification to establish their identities, purpose of entry into India and travel plans, police said.

Police said the following items were recovered from their possession:

Six mobile phones

Four Bangladeshi National Identity Cards

One Bangladeshi passport

Three suspected fake Indian Aadhaar cards

Five railway tickets

Further investigation and verification are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their entry into India, police said.