Nine cattle smugglers arrested, 24 cows rescued in Assam’s South Salmara, Dhubri

Nine alleged cattle smugglers have been arrested and 24 cows rescued in separate operations carried out in Assam’s South Salmara and Dhubri districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made by South Salmara police during simultaneous late-night raids in the riverine char areas on Saturday, according to the chief minister.

Sarma said the police conducted multiple operations across the char areas and apprehended nine persons allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.

In a separate operation, police and other enforcement personnel rescued 24 cattle from various locations in Dhubri district a day earlier. One boat suspected to have been used for transporting the cattle was also recovered during the operations.

“24 cattle and one boat recovered in multiple operations. Another strong effort to stop cattle smuggling in its tracks,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The arrested persons are expected to be questioned as part of the investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling activities. Further details regarding the identity of the accused and the cases registered against them were not immediately available.