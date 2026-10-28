Nine foreign nationals who allegedly entered India illegally have been apprehended in Assam’s Dhubri district and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 27.

Announcing the development in a post on X, Sarma said the nine individuals had been handed over to the BSF for expulsion through the India-Bangladesh border. However, he did not disclose their nationalities, ethnic backgrounds or the exact location where they were apprehended.

“Last stop: Dhubri. Next step: expulsion,” the chief minister wrote, reiterating the state government’s policy of taking a firm stance against illegal entry into Assam.

“Cross illegally, face the law. Firm borders. Zero compromise. Yeh Naya Assam hai,” he added.

Dhubri is among four Assam districts that share a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh. The other districts are Sribhumi, Cachar and South Salmara-Mankachar.

Assam has an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi district along the India-Bangladesh border. The Northeast has two other ICPs along the same international boundary — at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Another ICP in the region is located at Darranga in Assam, along the India-Bhutan border.