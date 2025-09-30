Nine migrant workers from Assam killed in Ennore Thermal Power site accident

Nine migrant workers from Assam lost their lives and one sustained injuries when scaffolding collapsed at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project near Ponneri on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The workers were constructing a concrete arch for the 1,320-MW Ennore SEZ thermal power station when the accident occurred. According to a senior official in the Avadi police commissioner’s office, they were working at a height of more than 20 feet when the iron scaffolding gave way.

Fellow workers rushed the injured to Government Stanley Hospital, but nine succumbed en route, while one remains under treatment. The Kattur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Munnakempral, Vidayum Pravotsha, Sumon Karikap, Deepak Raijiung, Sarbonit Thausen, Pranto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Phonglo, and Bimaraj Thausen—all migrant workers from Assam.



Four of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and 5 from Hojai District.



The names of the victims are: 1. Munna Kemprai 2. Sorbojit Thausen 3. Phaibit Fanglu 4. Bidayum Porbosa 5. Paban Sorong 6. Prayanto Sorong, 7. Suman Kharikap 8. Dimaraj Thousen 9. Dipak Raijung.

J. Radhakrishnan, chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation, along with senior electricity officials, visited the hospital to oversee treatment and assess the situation.

Authorities have called for strict adherence to safety protocols at construction sites to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.