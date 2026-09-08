Nine suspected infiltrators apprehended in Assam’s Biswanath: Himanta

Nine suspected infiltrators were apprehended in Assam’s Biswanath district and prevented from crossing the border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, September 7.

In a post on X, Sarma said the individuals were stopped from entering the state and that necessary legal procedures had been initiated against them.

“In Biswanath, 9 individuals were prevented from crossing the border, and necessary legal procedures have been initiated,” the chief minister said.

He further said vigilance along the border remained unwavering and asserted that the government would continue to prevent attempts at illegal entry.

“We will continue to remain vigilant and prevent every attempt at illegal entry,” Sarma added.

However, the chief minister did not specify which border the nine individuals were allegedly attempting to cross. Biswanath district shares a boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest action comes amid continued vigilance by Assam authorities against alleged illegal entry into the state.