Nine suspected Rohingya refugees who entered India 20 years ago, detained in Cachar

In a significant operation to curb illegal cross-border movement, nine individuals suspected to be Rohingya refugees were apprehended near the India–Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday evening. The group, which included women and children, was reportedly attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.

According to local accounts, the incident unfolded around 7 pm in Katigorah, when residents noticed suspicious activity near the border. On approaching the group and questioning them, locals learned of their identities and alerted the authorities.



The detainees allegedly revealed that they had entered India illegally 20–22 years ago along with their families and had since been living in Hyderabad, engaged in various forms of employment. The exact reason for their attempted return to Bangladesh remains unclear, though security agencies suspect it may be linked to personal or familial circumstances.



Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local police have taken the group into custody for verification of their nationality and further investigation. Officials said the matter will be examined in accordance with immigration laws and security protocols, with coordination from central agencies.