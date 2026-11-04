Nine youths have gone missing from different parts of Assam’s Tinsukia district, triggering concern among their families and local residents, amid intelligence inputs suspecting that they may have joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

However, there has been no official confirmation from the police or security agencies regarding the whereabouts of the missing youths or their suspected association with the outfit.

According to information received, four youths from the Kadamguri area — identified as Lakshmajit Moran, Biplab Moran, Hati Moran and Nipu Bor — reportedly left their homes during the Durga Puja celebrations but have not returned since.

In a separate incident, five youths from Tekebari village under Pengeri Police Station have also gone missing. They have been identified as Gouranga Baruah, Ujjalit Moran, Bichitra Baruah, Chote Bhatta and Gunit Baruah.

Of the five, Gouranga Baruah and Ujjalit Moran reportedly went missing on October 18, while Bichitra Baruah, Chote Bhatta and Gunit Baruah have been untraceable since September 27.

Sources said the five youths had reportedly left their homes on the pretext of discussing a football match with friends. Their families have since been unable to establish contact with them.

Following the disappearances, the families approached the police, prompting Tinsukia Police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, an intelligence source has expressed suspicion that all nine youths may have joined ULFA-I. However, the suspected militant link remains unverified, and authorities have not issued any official statement confirming the development.

The disappearances have brought renewed attention to concerns over possible youth recruitment by insurgent groups in Upper Assam. The circumstances surrounding the missing youths, including their movements and possible links to militant networks, are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, families of the missing youths continue to await information about their whereabouts, hoping for their safe return.