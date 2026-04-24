NIT Silchar bans prayers, religious gatherings in hostels and campus common areas

The National Institute of Technology Silchar has issued an order prohibiting hostel boarders, mess workers and any other individuals residing in or associated with hostels from conducting or participating in any form of prayer, religious gathering or related activity in open spaces and common areas within hostel premises or across the institute campus.

The directive was issued by the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare and came into effect immediately following approval from the competent authority.

According to the official order dated April 24, the institute administration stated that no hostel boarder, mess worker or any person linked to hostel facilities shall organise or take part in prayer meetings, religious assemblies or similar activities in shared spaces inside hostels or elsewhere on campus.

The order further warned that any violation would be viewed seriously and could invite appropriate disciplinary action.

Copies of the directive were circulated to the Director, Registrar, Associate Deans of Students’ Welfare, wardens, assistant wardens, estate officials, housekeeping in-charges, mess caterers and students for compliance.

The move is likely to draw attention among students and campus residents, as NIT Silchar hosts a diverse student population from across India. While the administration has not publicly elaborated on the reasons behind the decision, the order specifically focuses on open and common-use spaces rather than private personal practice.

National Institute of Technology Silchar, one of India’s premier centrally funded technical institutions, is located in Silchar and attracts students, faculty and staff from multiple states and backgrounds.