NIT Silchar workers begin hunger strike over regularisation demand

Fifty-four muster roll workers of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam's Cachar district have launched a hunger strike demanding regularisation of their services.

The protest, being held outside the institute's main administrative office, entered its third day on Wednesday, according to members of the NIT Workers' Union.

The workers are seeking permanent employment in accordance with a Gauhati High Court order directing NIT Silchar to regularise the services of its muster roll employees and provide them with the benefits available to permanent staff.

A union leader said 122 muster roll workers were employed at the institute, but only 20 had been regularised so far. The remaining workers, the union claimed, have continued to serve the institute for decades, with some having joined as early as 1993.

The protesters said they would continue the hunger strike until their demands are addressed.

NIT Silchar authorities could not be reached immediately for a comment.