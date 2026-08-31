NIT Workers Union protesters fall ill during hunger strike; allegations of saline drip being blocked

Several members of the NIT Workers Union have fallen ill while continuing an indefinite hunger strike at the NIT Silchar campus, with allegations that NIT authorities prevented medical personnel from administering saline to the ailing protesters.

The workers have been staging an indefinite hunger strike since August 27, demanding the regularisation of their jobs. As the protest continued, the health condition of several fasting workers reportedly deteriorated, raising concerns over their wellbeing.

Following reports of the protesters falling ill, a team of doctors and medical personnel reportedly reached the protest site on the instructions of the District Commissioner. The medical team examined the fasting workers and initiated treatment.

However, the protesters alleged that when doctors attempted to administer saline drips to some of the critically ill hunger strikers, NIT authorities intervened and prevented the treatment. The allegation reportedly led to tension at the protest site.

The protesting workers said that prolonged fasting had severely affected the health of several participants. They expressed concern over the alleged obstruction of medical treatment, particularly as the condition of some protesters continued to deteriorate.

Several workers who were reportedly in a serious condition were subsequently referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The NIT Workers Union has raised concerns over the alleged denial of saline treatment, while no response has so far been received from the NIT authorities regarding the allegations.

The administration is keeping a watch on the situation as concerns grow over the health of the fasting protesters. Attention now remains on the medical condition of the workers and the response of the NIT authorities to the allegations of obstructing treatment.