Nitin Gadkari clears Rs 747 crore for 26 road and bridge projects in Assam to turbocharge connectivity

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on February 13, announced the approval of Rs 747.72 crore for 26 road and bridge development projects in Assam under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Setu Bandhan schemes.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 677.98 crore has been sanctioned for 10 development projects under the CRIF scheme, while Rs 129.74 crore has been approved for bridge projects under the Setu Bandhan scheme.

The initiatives aim to significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, reduce travel time and boost economic growth across the state. The projects are expected to strengthen trade movement and facilitate smoother transportation for commuters.

Gadkari stated that the approved projects will contribute to Assam’s infrastructure development and accelerate socio-economic progress by improving connectivity between remote and urban areas.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 12, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects during his visit to Majuli district.

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Majuli–Jorhat connecting highway and several key infrastructure facilities, including the academic building and girls’ hostel of Majuli Cultural University, the integrated office complex housing the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and District Transport Officer, a Government Model Degree College, the Dakhinpat Satra Museum and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex.

The projects, collectively worth over Rs 2,200 crore, are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services in the river island district.