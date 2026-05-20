Nitin Gadkari reviews 4,178 km of NH projects in Assam, pushes for faster execution

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 20 reviewed the progress and maintenance quality of National Highway projects covering 4,178 kilometres in Assam during a high-level meeting.

According to an official statement, the review was initiated following inputs received through media reports and social media feedback regarding highway conditions and project implementation.

During the meeting, Gadkari stressed the need to accelerate on-ground execution of projects and strengthen quality monitoring systems to ensure better road durability and improved riding quality.

The Union Minister also directed officials to adopt modern construction techniques aimed at enhancing long-term infrastructure performance and reducing maintenance challenges.

With the monsoon season approaching, Gadkari emphasised advance preparedness measures, including strengthening drainage systems, slope protection works and establishing rapid response mechanisms to minimise disruptions and ensure commuter safety across critical highway corridors.

The review comes amid continued focus on improving road infrastructure and connectivity in Assam, where several National Highway expansion and development projects are underway.