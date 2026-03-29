Nitin Nabin says Congress will be “wiped out” as BJP eyes third term in Assam

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, national president of BJP, Nitin Nabin on March 29, expressed confidence that the party will return to power for a third consecutive term, asserting that the Congress will be “wiped out” in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said that people in Assam have strong faith in the BJP government, which he claimed is reflected in the growing public support during the campaign. “This is a clear indication that the BJP government will be formed again in Assam,” he stated.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address in the 732nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, highlighting that the Prime Minister reassured citizens about stability amid global uncertainties and emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the party’s attack on the Congress during a rally in Nalbari, accusing it of altering Assam’s demographics for vote-bank politics. He alleged that previous Congress governments allowed illegal infiltration over decades.

Shah asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has taken strong measures, including reclaiming over 1.25 lakh acres of land from alleged encroachers.

Making a strong electoral pitch, Shah said that if voted to power again, the BJP would identify and deport “every infiltrator” within the next five years.

Assam is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 9 for all 126 Assembly constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.