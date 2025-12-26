Nitin Nabin to begin two-day Assam visit with BJP executive meeting in Guwahati

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin will arrive in Guwahati on December 26 to begin a two-day visit to Assam, with party leaders signalling that the discussions will shape the roadmap for the 2026 state assembly elections.

Nabin is scheduled to attend the BJP state executive meeting at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, along with a series of organisational meetings. Party workers accorded him a reception at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, marking his first visit to the state after assuming the national post.

His December 26–27 itinerary includes a visit to the BJP’s Assam headquarters for a meeting of the state core committee, where leaders are expected to review political developments and organisational preparedness.

According to BJP Assam Pradesh vice-president Manoj Baruah, the state executive meeting will take stock of the current political situation, assess organisational issues, and hold detailed discussions on electoral strategy and policy. He said the deliberations are aimed at finalising a clear plan for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for March–April next year.

The meeting will feature a special address by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and will be presided over by BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia. Members of Parliament, MLAs, state office-bearers, executive and council members, and around 800 party workers are expected to participate.

Meetings of the state election management committee and the manifesto drafting committee are also slated for December 27.

Nabin, 45, was appointed BJP national working president on December 14. Party leaders have linked his appointment to the leadership push aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, as the organisation prepares for the next phase of electoral and policy challenges.