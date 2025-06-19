A third-year student at the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) in Guwahati, Assam, was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of June 18.

The student, aged 21 and originally from Hyderabad, was discovered hanging by a friend at approximately 10:14 am after multiple attempts to contact him went unanswered.

Fellow students, forced the door open and found the student unresponsive. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

According to sources, the deceased was undergoing counselling and was on prescribed medication at the time of his death. Despite these details, the exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not yet clear.

The university is cooperating with ongoing investigations to provide clarity to the situation.

The student's parents arrived in Guwahati later in the afternoon, having been informed of the tragedy. Support mechanisms are being considered to assist those affected by the student's untimely death.

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. With no immediate evidence to suggest what led to the incident, authorities are exploring all avenues. They are interviewing those close to the student, including friends and classmates.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.