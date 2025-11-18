No alliance with any party in Assam: AIMIM chief Asaduddin after rumours of uniting with AIUDF

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has rejected reports of forging an alliance in Assam, stating on November 18 that the party has neither decided to begin operations in the state nor enter into any partnership.

"These reports are blatantly false. Neither has AIMIM decided to start operations in Assam, nor enter into alliance with any party in the state," the party posted on Twitter.

The denial comes a day after AIUDF president and former MP Badaruddin Ajmal suggested on November 17 that an electoral understanding with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi could be in the works ahead of Assam's upcoming assembly elections. Ajmal told reporters that both leaders were in regular contact and that "everything is possible".

Speaking publicly after months of illness that kept him away from political activities, Ajmal described himself and Owaisi as "brothers" who may campaign together this time round. He set an ambitious target for the AIUDF, saying the party previously won four seats but now aims to secure "forty".

The AIUDF leader announced his readiness to return to active politics, declaring the current political climate favourable for a contest. He stated that his party intends to field candidates in approximately 35 constituencies and "will not allow the BJP to benefit".

AIMIM's swift rebuttal has now cast doubt on whether any formal discussions have taken place between the two parties, despite Ajmal's public remarks suggesting otherwise.