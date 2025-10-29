No Assamese books bought at Tezpur University in 2 years, claims teachers' union

The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has levelled serious allegations of financial anomalies against the university administration, claiming that not a single Assamese book has been purchased over the last two financial years — a move they described as a “complete neglect” of the state’s language and culture.

In a statement released on Wednesday, TUTA alleged that Vice Chancellor Prof. Sambhu Nath Singh personally influenced the book procurement process by approving purchases only from a few select Delhi-based publishers, thereby bypassing empanelled local suppliers and restricting the inclusion of Assamese titles.

The teachers’ body said that during FY 2024–25, Tezpur University received an allocation of ₹6.5 crore under the UGC grant-in-aid for capital assets, of which ₹5.72 crore was sanctioned for the purchase of books and journals. Nearly ₹4.56 crore was spent under this head — accounting for 70% of the total allocation — but “not a single Assamese book” was procured, despite a dedicated ₹2.91 lakh budget for 146 Assamese titles.

“Even during FY 2025–26, no Assamese books have been purchased. This reflects a serious disregard for regional inclusion and linguistic representation, undermining the academic and cultural ethos of a central university located in Assam,” the statement said.



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TUTA accused the administration of showing “favouritism” in vendor selection and called for an independent investigation into the alleged mismanagement of public funds. The association argued that such practices compromise transparency, accountability, and the spirit of higher education in a linguistically diverse state like Assam.

The controversy comes amid growing unrest on the campus since mid-September. Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff have been protesting against the Vice Chancellor, first over his alleged disrespect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg following the singer’s death, and later over alleged deforestation and ecological damage in the name of campus beautification.

The Sonitpur district administration had earlier ordered a magisterial probe into the events surrounding the Zubeen Garg controversy, while a fact-finding committee appointed by the Assam Governor is currently reviewing allegations related to the Vice Chancellor’s functioning.

Adding to tensions, student and staff groups recently staged a joint protest march against the “environmentally destructive” felling of trees and bamboo patches within the campus.

Responding to the mounting criticism, Prof. Singh earlier stated that “a few individuals may have unintentionally misrepresented facts” and that he remains open to “sincere and respectful dialogue” with all stakeholders.

However, with teachers now demanding a probe into alleged financial irregularities and cultural neglect, the situation at Tezpur University appears to be escalating into a full-blown institutional crisis.