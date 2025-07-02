No bottle thrown at Assam CM’s convoy, was minister Atul Bora's vehicle: Confirms police complaint copy

Contrary to initial assumptions, the bottle-throwing incident that occurred amid political protests in Golaghat was not directed at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy, but at the official vehicle of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, as confirmed by the First Information Report (FIR) filed by police authorities.

According to the FIR lodged by Inspector Mintu Handique of Golaghat DEF, the vehicle involved bore registration number AS 01 GF 6600 and was carrying Minister Atul Bora and MLA Mrinal Saikia at the time of the incident.

The FIR was filed against members of the Youth Congress, Golaghat District Committee, following a protest that allegedly turned unruly during two high-profile VVIP programmes held at the Government Bezbaroa Sports Complex and GDSA Indoor Stadium.

The Youth Congress had organized a demonstration at the Congress Bhawan, Golaghat, in protest against Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah over the ongoing Gir cow controversy. The FIR states that activists shouted slogans, attempted to wave black flags, and were subsequently confined inside the premises by police to prevent disruption of the VVIP events. A total of eight black flags were seized by authorities.

At approximately 1:20 PM, tensions escalated when a 1-litre green plastic bottle was allegedly hurled from the Congress Bhawan premises. The bottle reportedly hit a KIA vehicle belonging to Minister Atul Bora’s convoy.

Inspector Handique, in his FIR, emphasized that this act endangered the safety and security of a sitting cabinet minister, and suggested that it formed part of a broader "criminal conspiracy" aimed at destabilizing democratic authority.

The FIR alleges that the action could pose a threat to the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, and that the protest was designed to incite enmity and disturb public harmony.

The Youth Congress members have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including:

Section 61(2): Criminal Conspiracy

Section 191(2): Rioting

Section 196: Promoting Enmity Between Groups

Section 152: Endangering Sovereignty, Unity & Integrity of India

Section 352: Intentional Insult to Provoke Breach of Peace