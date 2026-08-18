No change to Kaziranga National Park boundary, Eco-Sensitive Zone rationalisation aims to balance conservation and development: Pijush Hazarika

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika has clarified that there will be no change to the boundary of Kaziranga National Park, amid discussions over the proposed rationalisation of its Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

Sharing the clarification on social media, Hazarika said the proposed changes concern areas outside the national park and are aimed at addressing the genuine livelihood and developmental needs of local communities while ensuring that the park’s conservation remains protected.

According to the minister, the Eco-Sensitive Zone is calculated from the boundary of the national park and not from its core area. The government is proposing to notify the ESZ within a range of 1 to 3 kilometres from the park boundary, in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

Hazarika said the move would seek to enable essential developmental activities for local and indigenous communities, including the construction of homes and healthcare facilities, while maintaining necessary safeguards for the environment.

He also highlighted concerns over restrictions faced by indigenous communities living around the protected area, particularly in undertaking basic construction and development activities.

The minister emphasised that Kaziranga National Park remains untouched and that the government is not altering the park’s boundaries. Instead, he said, the proposed exercise seeks to clearly define the Eco-Sensitive Zone and strike a balance between nature conservation and the evolving developmental aspirations of local communities.

The government maintains that conservation and development must go hand in hand, with the interests of both Kaziranga’s ecosystem and the communities living around it taken into consideration.