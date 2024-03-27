Dibrugarh police have refuted media reports of detaining Chinese nationals in Assam.

The police clarified the situation in a recent statement.

"Pls note that Chinese nationals have not been detained by Dibrugarh Police. They have been escorted to Tinsukia where they will stay for a day," stated police.

It is to be mentioned here that reports have emerged that three Chinese diplomats were detained at Dibrugarh airport in Assam on March 27. As per sources, the persons are supposed to visit the war memorial at Margherita.