No circular restricting school visits issued: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarifies

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday, September 30, clarified that the School Education Department has not issued any notice or circular restricting guardians, citizens or civil society members from visiting government or provincialised schools in the state.

Pegu said reports claiming that the department had imposed such restrictions were untrue.

In a social media post, the education minister said, “I hereby clarify that the School Education Department has not issued any notice or circular restricting anyone from visiting government or provincialised schools. Reports published in a section of the media claiming otherwise are untrue.”

He said guardians and citizens were welcome to visit schools and offer suggestions, while stressing that such visits should not disrupt regular classes or affect the academic environment.

“Guardians and citizens are welcome to visit our schools and offer suggestions. However, visitors must ensure that regular classes are not disrupted and that the academic atmosphere is maintained,” Pegu said.

The minister also said a show-cause notice had been issued to a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), identified as Nurul Hussain, for allegedly circulating a false message on WhatsApp regarding restrictions on visits to schools by civil society members.

The clarification comes amid reports of a delegation from the Cockroach Janata Party visiting schools in Assam as part of its ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign.

The campaign has involved visits to schools to highlight issues related to educational infrastructure and facilities.

The education minister's clarification indicates that there is no departmental order barring citizens or civil society groups from visiting government or provincialised schools, subject to maintaining regular academic activities.