‘No CM’s passage should EVER take precedence over a life’: Himanta after ambulance halted in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday apologised after an ambulance carrying a patient was allegedly halted in Silchar to make way for his convoy, calling the incident “unacceptable” and ordering an inquiry into the matter.

In a post on X, Sarma said an ambulance was stopped to allow his convoy to pass during his visit to Silchar.

“No Chief Minister's passage should EVER take precedence over a life in need of urgent care,” Sarma said, apologising to the patient and the patient's family.

The Chief Minister said he had previously issued directions that movement of his convoy must not inconvenience ordinary citizens, but acknowledged that the instructions were not followed in this instance.

He said he had directed the concerned officials to take “firm action” against those responsible and constitute an inquiry into the incident.

Sarma also warned that officials found violating the directions governing the Chief Minister's convoy would face strict consequences.

The incident comes against the backdrop of an ambulance being halted briefly as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy passed through Silchar on September 30, with a video of the incident receiving significant traction on social media and prompting reactions from several people.

The incident took place at the Ramnagar ISBT point, where police were regulating traffic during the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy. Sarma was in Silchar for a one-day programme, including a poll-related public meeting.

A video recorded by a person present at the spot showed the ambulance waiting while the Chief Minister's convoy passed through the area.

Sarma has previously spoken publicly about ensuring that his convoy does not unnecessarily inconvenience commuters. The latest incident, however, has put the implementation of those directions under scrutiny.

The Chief Minister's convoy protocol has been a subject of public discussion in Assam, particularly when movement of VIP convoys results in traffic restrictions.

The latest incident has also renewed questions over how emergency vehicles such as ambulances are handled during movement of high-security convoys.

Sarma's announcement came shortly after the incident in Silchar, with the Chief Minister making clear that the inquiry would determine responsibility and that officials found violating the instructions would face action.