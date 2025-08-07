No coach factory for Kokrajhar, overhauling workshop sanctioned: Rail Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified that there is no immediate plan to set up a railway coach factory in Kokrajhar, Assam, under the Bodoland Accord.

In a written response to a question raised by Bodoland MP Joyanta Basumatary in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Vaishnaw said that the existing and already planned production units are sufficient to meet the Indian Railways' current and near-future rolling stock requirements.

The minister, however, informed the House that a Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop has been sanctioned at Bashabari in Kokrajhar district, located within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with an estimated cost of ₹256.36 crore.



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Basumatary had inquired whether a coach manufacturing facility was being considered in Kokrajhar for the development of BTR in line with commitments made under the Bodoland Accord. He also sought updates on the status and timeline of any such manufacturing unit in the district.

In his reply, Vaishnaw reiterated that rail coach factories are established based on national requirements and that the current infrastructure suffices for the production needs of Indian Railways. As such, no new coach factory is planned for Kokrajhar at this time.

The sanctioned Wagon Overhauling Workshop at Bashabari is expected to contribute to local development and employment generation, albeit with a narrower operational focus than a full-fledged coach manufacturing unit.