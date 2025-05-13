In a firm assertion of the government’s commitment to transparency and safety, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika declared that corruption and negligence in flood protection projects will not be tolerated. During his visit to Sareng in Darrang district on Monday, the Minister conducted an on-site inspection of a 19.65-kilometre-long embankment under construction on both sides of the Dimila River, connecting Sareng to Duikhutimukh.

The inspection, part of the state’s strategic flood and erosion mitigation efforts, took a serious turn when local residents raised allegations of irregularities in the execution of the project. After personally assessing the site, Minister Hazarika found glaring lapses and substandard work, prompting immediate administrative action.

The Minister directed the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department to suspend the Executive Engineer responsible for the project. Additionally, he instructed the department to initiate legal proceedings against the contractor, based on feedback from affected villagers.

“We make no compromises when it comes to protecting lives from floods. Every single project must be completed with integrity and full accountability,” Hazarika asserted. “As per the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are building a corruption-free Assam where public interest comes first.”

Present during the inspection were MLA Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi, Darrang Deputy Commissioner, and senior engineers from the Water Resources Department.

Later in the day, the Minister reviewed a second 5-kilometre-long embankment project between Chereng Ghat PWD Road and Niz Rangamati. Once completed, the embankment is expected to protect multiple flood-prone villages from the annual deluge of the Brahmaputra River, which has historically caused significant damage to homes, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Minister Hazarika expressed satisfaction with the quality of the completed stretch, but urged officials to accelerate the remaining work while maintaining strict quality control. He also announced that sluice gates will be installed in the upcoming phase to better regulate water flow during the monsoon.

The review was attended by senior departmental officials, MLA Basanta Das, and local administrators. Minister Hazarika lauded the inter-departmental coordination and emphasized the importance of community consultation in executing critical infrastructure projects.