Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that the BJP will not dilute its ideological position to expand its political presence in minority-dominated areas, maintaining that the party intends to pursue organisational growth without compromising its principles.

Speaking at a party core committee meeting, Sarma said the BJP's vote share in minority-dominated areas had increased, but electoral gains would not come at the cost of its ideology.

“Organisational expansion will continue, but there will be no compromise on ideology,” was the clear message conveyed by the Chief Minister at the meeting.

Sarma also reiterated the government's position on social issues, asserting that child marriage and polygamy must come to an end.

“Child marriage and polygamy must be stopped,” he said, underlining that the party would remain firm on these issues even as it seeks to expand its organisational footprint in minority-dominated areas.

The Chief Minister's remarks, as reported from the core committee meeting, emphasised the BJP's stated approach of pursuing both ideological consistency and organisational expansion.

