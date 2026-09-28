‘No contest at all’: Himanta Biswa Sarma says BJP will win Nagaon bypoll

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed confidence about the BJP’s prospects in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, saying he did not see a serious contest in the election.

“I think we are winning this seat. I don't think there is a contest; the BJP will win this seat,” Sarma said when asked about the bypoll.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma joined supporters in a dance during a massive BJP-led alliance election rally in Raha on September 28 while campaigning for alliance candidate Debashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

The rally was held at the Raha Sports Association playground, where Sarma was joined by Raha MLA Sashikanta Das. The MLA welcomed the chief minister at the election meeting.

Several senior leaders, including ministers Pijush Hazarika, Keshab Mahanta and Jayanta Malla Baruah, and MLA Pradut Bordoloi, were also present at the rally.

As the crowd displayed enthusiasm during the programme, Sarma joined them in dancing, drawing cheers from the gathering.

Addressing the rally later, the chief minister launched attacks on the Congress and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and appealed to voters to support the BJP-led alliance candidate.

Sarma said the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat would go to the BJP this time and urged people to vote for the lotus symbol.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend another election campaign meeting in Samaguri constituency in Nagaon district later in the day.