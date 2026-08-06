No corruption in government jobs now, and none will be allowed in the next five years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6 asserted that recruitment to government jobs in the state is now free from corruption and vowed to ensure that the recruitment process remains transparent over the next five years.

Addressing a programme at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, "There is no corruption in government jobs now. We will not allow corruption to creep into the recruitment process over the next five years as well."

During the event, the Chief Minister also announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the education sector.

He said the state government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to 793 educational institutions that suffered damage due to the recent floods.

The Chief Minister further announced enhanced financial assistance under the Babu Aasoni, under which degree students will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while postgraduate students will receive Rs 1,200 per month.

Under the Nijut Moina Scheme, Higher Secondary girl students will receive Rs 800 per month, undergraduate girl students Rs 1,200 per month, and postgraduate girl students Rs 2,500 per month.

Sarma said the initiatives are aimed at improving educational opportunities, supporting students financially, and ensuring uninterrupted learning across the state.