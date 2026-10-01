‘No delay or obstruction’: Assam CMO tightens rules for CM convoy movement

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on October 1 reiterated instructions to all district commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure that the movement of the Chief Minister’s convoy does not inconvenience the public or obstruct emergency services.

The directive came a day after an ambulance carrying a patient was stopped in Silchar to make way for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy. Four police personnel were subsequently suspended for alleged negligence of duty. Sarma had also apologised to the patient and the family, calling the incident “unacceptable”.

The order, issued from the Office of the Chief Minister on September 30, said clear directions had already been given to district authorities to ensure that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles were not obstructed because of VIP convoy movement.

“It is once again emphasised that under no circumstances should the movement of ambulances or other emergency vehicles be impeded on account of VIP carcade arrangements,” the order said.

The CMO further directed that traffic arrangements during VIP movement must ensure there is no delay or obstruction to emergency vehicles. If required, the Chief Minister’s convoy may be paused to facilitate their immediate passage.

“Emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances, fire tenders and police response units, must be given unhindered passage at all times, irrespective of convoy movement,” the order stated.

It also directed officials to ensure that arrangements for the Chief Minister’s convoy do not cause undue disruption to routine traffic or inconvenience the general public.

The order further said officers in charge would be responsible for personally monitoring compliance and holding officials accountable for any lapse.

The size of the Chief Minister’s convoy, meanwhile, has been ordered to be restricted to the minimum number of vehicles required for security and essential operational purposes.

The CMO also directed that ministers, MLAs, officials and other dignitaries attending the same programmes as the Chief Minister should not form part of, or move alongside, his convoy. Their vehicles must either proceed to the destination in advance or travel separately after the CM’s convoy has passed.

The instructions have been issued as standing directions and circulated to subordinate officers for strict adherence. “Any deviation shall be viewed very seriously,” the order said.

The CMO, in a social media post, said the directions had been reiterated following the Chief Minister’s instructions after Wednesday’s incident, adding that the convoy had also been “curtailed to a minimum compliant with security needs”.