“No development in CM’s constituency”: Kanhaiya Kumar targets Himanta Biswa Sarma

Indian National Congress (INC) political activist Kanhaiya Kumar on April 5, launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging lack of development and accusing him of using inappropriate language.

Speaking to the media after attending an election campaign rally for Congress candidate Girish Barua, Kumar claimed that there has been “no real development” in the Chief Minister’s constituency, except for the establishment of an international school, while government schools are being shut down.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister has been creating obstacles in the Congress candidate’s campaign efforts in his own constituency.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding allegations made by Congress regarding multiple passports of the Chief Minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Kumar said that the matter should be investigated and action taken as per the law if any wrongdoing is found.

Taking strong exception to the Chief Minister’s reported remark that his wife should be “shot” if the allegations are proven true, Kumar said, “The Chief Minister’s language is like that of a goon. This is not the language of an administrator.”

The remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.