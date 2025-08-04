No doubt Rahul Gandhi is a well-wisher of Pakistani terrorists: Assam deputy speaker

Reacting to the Supreme Court's recent censure of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks regarding the India-China clash on December 9, 2022, Dr. Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, launched a sharp attack against the Congress party and its leadership.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Dr. Momin alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s statements reflect sympathy towards Pakistan-backed terrorists and accused the Congress of consistently adopting a lenient stance on national security.

“There is no doubt that Rahul Gandhi is a well-wisher of Pakistani terrorists. Congress, by nature, is like that — a sympathiser of terrorists,” Dr. Momin remarked.

He further criticised the Congress-era response to terror incidents, stating:

“Whenever a terrorist attack took place during the Congress regime, they failed to take strong action. Their response was limited to candlelight marches.”

Drawing a contrast with the present government, Dr. Momin said, “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, India responded decisively to such threats. That is the fundamental difference between Congress and the BJP-led government.”