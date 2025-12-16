‘No eviction, no rest’: Indefinite hunger strike over alleged illegal encroachment in West Karbi Anglong continues

An indefinite hunger strike in West Karbi Anglong district entered its seventh day on Tuesday, December 16 intensifying pressure on the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to act against alleged illegal encroachment on protected government lands, including Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR), Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), and lands belonging to various state departments.

The protest is being led by youth leader and social activist Litsong Rongphar, along with several student representatives and civil society members, who say they are acting in the collective interest of indigenous communities. While no specific organisational banners have been displayed, the protesters have united under the broader call for safeguarding indigenous land rights and demanding the immediate eviction of encroachers from government-owned lands.

The hunger strike has received growing support from local residents. Traditional customary governors, known as Habe, accompanied by representatives acting under the guidance of the Karbi Customary King, visited the protest site. In a symbolic gesture, they offered water to the protesters and addressed the gathering emotionally, expressing concern over the deteriorating health of the youth while chants of “No eviction, no rest” echoed through the area.

The protesters allege that the KAAC has failed to honour earlier commitments to remove encroachments, despite citing a Supreme Court directive on the matter. They pointed to a tender notification issued on October 1, 2024 (Notification No. KAAC/HRN/W-46(Pt)/2024-25/274) for the construction of boundary fencing with RCC pillars at Kheroni PGR land, with an estimated cost of ₹5.31 crore and a stipulated completion period of 180 days. According to the protesters, the project remains unfulfilled, despite assurances made before a massive public gathering at Kheroni Chariali last year.

Further resentment stems from the reported decision to keep in abeyance an eviction notice issued on August 25, 2025 (No. KAAC/ARO/PC/Notice/2025/105), which directed the removal of unauthorised occupants from Irrigation Department land under the Phuloni Revenue Circle.

While welcoming the recent distribution of land pattas to indigenous tribal communities as a positive step, the protesters have raised serious objections to what they describe as constitutional irregularities in the process. They allege that land pattas were also issued to non-indigenous individuals, including alleged illegal migrants, under the Purthimi Akemang scheme, and have called for an immediate review of the programme by the KAAC.

“We are compelled to adopt this democratic form of protest, even at the risk of our lives, because continued delays threaten our future and our land,” protesters said in a joint statement.

The prolonged hunger strike has taken a toll on participants, with several women leaders reportedly hospitalised due to gastrointestinal complications. Others continue to fast, stating they will not withdraw the protest until the KAAC provides a clear, time-bound assurance on eviction measures.

The KAAC has reiterated that steps will be taken to address the issue of encroachment, but the absence of concrete action has heightened tensions in the region. Security arrangements have been put in place to prevent any escalation.