"No final nod given to Kulsi hydroelectric project": Assam Government

Amidst growing concerns and public unease over the proposed construction of a multipurpose hydroelectric-cum-irrigation project at Ukiam on the Kulsi River along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Government of Assam has issued a formal clarification to address the rising anxiety among local communities.

The proposed project site, located in Assam’s Kamrup district, has sparked apprehensions regarding potential ecological disruptions, displacement of inhabitants, and its possible negative impact on agricultural livelihoods in the region. Acknowledging these concerns, the government stated that no final decision has been made regarding the implementation of the hydroelectric initiative.

Furthermore, the state government emphasized that the jurisdictional status of the project area is currently under discussion with the Government of Meghalaya. Both governments are expected to engage in structured consultations involving all relevant stakeholders, including local community representatives, before moving forward.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 18, the Assam government assured that the interests and well-being of the affected communities will be safeguarded, and any future course of action will be based on transparent decision-making and inclusive dialogue.

The assurance comes amid increasing calls from civil society and environmental groups urging the government to prioritize environmental sustainability and community participation in large infrastructure projects.