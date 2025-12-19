No foul play suspected so far in Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police

Singapore police have said they do not suspect foul play in the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg, as investigations continue under the country’s Coroners Act.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The circumstances of his death had prompted questions in both Singapore and India.

In a statement issued on December 18, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the case remains under investigation in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” the police said.

Authorities added that once investigations are completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner. A Coroner’s Inquiry is currently scheduled for January and February 2026. The inquiry will be a fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death, and its conclusions will be made public after it ends.

Singapore police said they are committed to a “thorough and professional investigation” and appealed for restraint. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” the statement said.

The update from Singapore comes amid developments in India, where a Special Investigation Team has charged four people with murder in connection with Garg’s death. Those named in the chargesheet filed last week include the singer’s secretary, Siddhartha Sharma, and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Garg, a well-known figure in the Indian music scene, had travelled to Singapore for the festival performance scheduled for September 20. The contrasting legal processes in the two countries have drawn public attention, with Singapore authorities maintaining that their investigation is ongoing and conclusions will be determined through the coroner’s inquiry.