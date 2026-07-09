No friction between Assam and Meghalaya over border issue: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 said Assam and Meghalaya continue to maintain cordial ties while working towards resolving their long-pending interstate boundary dispute, stressing that there is "no friction" between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Sarma said both governments remain in regular contact and have kept communication channels open to address any issues that arise along the border.

"I keep on meeting the CM and deputy CM. So, the channel of discussion is always open. We keep on meeting, and there is no friction. Whenever something happens, we resolve that immediately with the spirit of friendship," Sarma said.

Responding to reports of recurring tensions in some border areas, the Assam chief minister dismissed the concerns, saying the overall situation remained peaceful.

"I don't think so... everything is smooth," he said.

Sarma was in Meghalaya to attend the Behdienkhlam festival, one of the most important religious and cultural celebrations of the Pnar community. Held annually in Jowai, the festival is observed to seek blessings for a good harvest, good health and prosperity while driving away diseases and evil spirits.

His remarks come shortly after the Meghalaya government reconstituted its regional committees to advance the second phase of boundary negotiations with Assam. The committees have been entrusted with consulting local stakeholders and studying the six remaining disputed areas between the two states.

Assam and Meghalaya signed a historic border settlement agreement in March 2022 during the first phase of negotiations, resolving disputes in six of the 12 identified areas of difference.

The second phase of talks focuses on the unresolved sectors of Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdemoreah, Block I and Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.

Both Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma have consistently maintained that the remaining disputes should be settled through dialogue, consultation and mutual understanding.

Sangma has said the reconstituted regional committees will engage with local stakeholders, assess ground realities and submit recommendations to help move the second phase of the boundary talks forward.