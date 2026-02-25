No gang rape on Silchar bypass, say sources; police warn against rumour-mongering

Amid heightened tension over alleged reports of a gang rape near Silchar’s Chenakuri Road Bypass, sources have indicated that no such incident has been confirmed, even as the Cachar district police continue their investigation into the case.

Over the past few days, social media platforms were abuzz with claims that a woman had been gang-raped near the bypass area, triggering public outrage and protests.

Leaders of various political organisations had sought clarification from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, while several groups staged demonstrations demanding swift justice.

Some women protesters also demanded that the accused, if found guilty, be tried in a fast-track court near Goldighi Mall and awarded exemplary punishment.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Silchar Additional Superintendent of Police Rajat Kumar Paul stated that Case No. 177 remains under investigation and involves multiple aspects that are being thoroughly examined.

He said the Cachar district police are probing all angles, including reports of financial transactions that allegedly took place. Investigators are trying to determine who gave and received money and under what circumstances. He asserted that anyone against whom credible evidence emerges will face strict legal action.

The officer clarified that the medical report is a confidential document and cannot be disclosed publicly. However, sources said that the medical findings received by the Cachar district police do not indicate evidence of gang rape.

Paul also cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals attempting to spread misinformation or incite unrest through media or social media platforms.