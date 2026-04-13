No Gunfire at Paresh Baruah’s house: Assam Police say ‘shots’ were birthday fireworks

In a clarification, the Assam Police on April 13 confirmed that no firing took place at the residence of ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah in Jerai Gaon, putting to rest earlier reports of a gun attack.

According to police, the sounds heard around midnight—approximately at 12:04 am and 12:05 am—were not gunshots but fireworks bursts during a birthday celebration.

Officials stated that the firecrackers were set off about 150 metres away from Baruah’s residence, which led to confusion and panic in the area.

The clarification comes after initial reports suggested that miscreants had opened fire at the residence, triggering concern among locals. Police have now ruled out any such incident, confirming that the noise was caused solely by celebratory fireworks.