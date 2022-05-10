"NO HELMET-NO FUEL" policy is in effect throughout the Dibrugarh District for rigorous execution of Helmet Law as per guidelines of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. Dibrugarh District has established a "Good Samaritan Law" for the District Level Appraisal Committee (DLAC).

On 11 March 2022, a Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dibrugarh, Biswajit Pegu, and a District Level Appraisal Committee (DLAC) for "Good Samaritan" was formed, with the Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate of Dibrugarh as a member, as well as the Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Joint Director of Health Service, Dibrugarh, and District Transport Officer,

In this regard, all oil depots will be given instructions not to issue Petrol to anyone who does not wear a helmet.