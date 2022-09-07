Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal today i.e., on Wednesday, sat with the five chairmen of the respective municipality board and had a meeting together regarding the hurdles faced by the boards.

Talking to the media Ashok Singhal said that, there isn’t any discussion regarding the increment of municipality taxes for residential houses.

They were just surveying the areas of the residential homes as the last assessment was done some 50 years ago.

He also told that Barpeta soon will be facilitated with pure drinking water.

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Various issues were discussed in the meeting, including the maintenance and cleanliness of the towns, using scientific methods, construction of dumping grounds and construction of parks and auditoriums.

Singhal also discussed about providing pure drinking water to every person residing in the town.