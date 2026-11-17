Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 17 criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his social media post featuring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, accusing him of drawing comparisons between himself and divine figures and describing the gesture as an expression of arrogance.

The exchange follows a controversy triggered by Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, during the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.

Facing criticism and online trolling over his comments, Rahul Gandhi took to X, accusing supporters of the BJP and the RSS of being driven by fear, anger and hatred. He accompanied the post with an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, describing it as a representation of love and belonging.

Reacting to the post, Sarma said that portraying human beings as divine figures was not an expression of devotion but reflected a sense of entitlement.

"No Gandhi, indeed no human being, can ever become God. We bow before our Bhagwan. We do not equate ourselves with Him," the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X.

The controversy originated from Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the memoir launch, where he shared personal recollections of the relationship between his parents and spoke about the impact of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991 on Sonia Gandhi and their family.