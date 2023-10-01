A significant lapse in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination scandal of 2014-15 has been brought to light by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It has been revealed that the answer books of 34 candidates who appeared in the APSC exam in 2014-15 were not sent for forensic examination by the previous Investigating Officer (IO).

Speaking about the formation of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to address this matter, it was stated by CM Sarma, "It was brought to my attention that the answer books of 34 candidates who appeared in the APSC exam in 2014-15 were not sent for forensic examination by the previous Investigating Officer. Although the investigation was independent and I did not oversee it, concerns were raised by the Hon’ble High Court. Consequently, the state government will send these answer books for forensic analysis."

The emphasis was placed by CM Sarma on the fact that no one will be shielded due to personal connections, and if anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken.He asserted, "No one is our relative, so if they are found guilty, proper action will be taken against them."

Addressing the recommendations made by the Biplab Sharma Commission, CM Sarma explained, "The Biplab Sharma Commission proposed the removal of all candidates who appeared in the 2014-15 APSC examination from their jobs due to suspicions of unfair means. However, this is a complex decision because some candidates attained their positions through hard work and dedication."

He further added, "If all candidates from the 2014-15 exam are dismissed from their jobs, it could have adverse effects on government administration, potentially leading to the loss of positions held by dedicated officers. This matter warrants careful consideration through discussion."

Furthermore, it was disclosed that the government is awaiting the second report from the commission. If the same recommendation is reiterated in the second report, the government will be compelled to make a difficult decision regarding the future of those implicated.

Previously, APS Officer Surjeet Singh Panesar served as the Investigating Officer in the APSC scandal. On September 29, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the APSC recruitment scandal following direct orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In compliance with these directives, the SIT is led by an Indian Police Service (IPS) level official, ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta. It includes Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, two DSP rank officers, and two inspectors. The Gauhati High Court has mandated the SIT to submit its report within six months, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.