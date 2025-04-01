Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a move aimed at bringing a smile to every household in Assam, reiterating the reduction in electricity bills starting April 1 that he had announced earlier. Marking the day, he joked that this was not an April Fool’s prank, ensuring no one would be fooled by the good news.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister wrote a witty note, "It’s April 🌞 – temperatures will increase but your bijli bill will decrease 🧾. Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of ₹1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year."

"PS : This isn’t an April Fool Prank," he added.

It’s April 🌞 – temperatures will

increase but your bijli bill will decrease 🧾



Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of ₹1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year.



PS : This isn’t an April Fool Prank 😃 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2025

Beginning today, families in Assam will be treated to a Rs 1 per unit decrease in their electricity bills, along with a rebate at the end of the year. The power play not only lowers costs for households but also brings relief to the ongoing warm season.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced a reduction of Rs 1 per unit in electricity tariffs, effective from April 1. Additionally, at the end of the year, the state government will provide an extra rebate of Rs 1 per unit.

"From April 1, electricity charges will be reduced by Rs 1 per unit, benefiting lakhs of consumers across Assam. Furthermore, at the end of the year, we will extend an additional Rs 1 rebate per unit," Sarma had stated.