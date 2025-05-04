Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a media address at Jagiroad today, questioning his alleged visits to Pakistan and threatening government action.

"If we can arrest 40 persons who talked in support of Pakistan, then we can take action against Gaurav Gogoi for his Pakistan visit. Gaurav Gogoi is not God," Sarma declared. "He is a criminal. In my view, going to Pakistan is a crime."

The Chief Minister demanded answers about the purpose of Gogoi's alleged travel to Pakistan, asking pointedly, "There are no Kaziranga, Manas, or Orang national parks in Pakistan. Whose house in Pakistan did he go to?"

Sarma also raised questions about Gogoi's family, asking whether "he changed his children's citizenship" and why "his wife travelled to Pakistan 19 times."

The accusations came during Sarma's visit to inspect the under-construction semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, where he primarily discussed growing Japanese investment interest in Assam.

Sarma highlighted the visit of Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro as a "significant and positive development" for attracting investment. He noted this was the fourth Japanese delegation to visit Assam recently, indicating strengthening bilateral relations.

The Chief Minister also announced that Japan has removed all restrictions on tourist visits to Assam and continues to support the state in the healthcare and infrastructure sectors. He expressed optimism that the TSAT semiconductor plant would create substantial employment opportunities for local youth.