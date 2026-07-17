No leave without approval: GMC cracks down on Census 2027 staff

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has directed that no leave of any kind will be granted to employees engaged in Census 2027 duties without prior approval from the competent authority, underscoring the importance of the nationwide enumeration exercise.

In an official order issued on July 17, GMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Chinmoy Prakash Phookan instructed all Heads of Departments to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

The order states that employees deployed as Trainers, Supervisors, Enumerators and other officials for Census 2027 must not be relieved from census-related duties without obtaining prior permission.

The GMC also warned officials against tampering with census documents, reminding employees that violations of the Census Act, 1948 attract stringent penalties. Under Section 11 of the Act, anyone found guilty of tampering with census records can face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

The directive has been circulated to all GMC branch officers, census supervisors, trainers and officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted execution of Census 2027 activities.

The move comes as preparations for the Census 2027 gather pace, with authorities seeking to ensure full participation of field staff and smooth conduct of the nationwide exercise.